Maharashtra Budget Session 2022: Ravi Rana protest in vidhan bhavan, made important demand

Mumbai: MLA Ravi Rana has been in controversy over the installation of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Ravi Rana has got relief from the District Sessions Court in the case of Ashtekar's.

Ravi Rana was arrested in the ink-throwing case, but the court granted his pre-arrest bail application. After this, it is seen that Rana has taken an aggressive stance against the Commissioner of Police. Rana made serious allegations against the Commissioner of Policeof Amravati. Rana alleged that the Commissioner of Police came under pressure and filed a false case against me. I was in Delhi at the time of the ink-throwing incident. Even so, I was falsely accused. Therefore, Ravi Rana is protesting today demanding suspension of Amravati Police Commissioner and Municipal Commissioner. "I will also raise this issue in the auditorium and give evidence in a pen drive in this regard. I will form a committee of inquiry into the allegations against me and demand justice," Rana said.