Maharashtra Budget Session: Governor leaves House amid loud slogans by legislators

The budget session of the Maharashtra Legislature has got off to a stormy start as expected. The budget session began today with the Governor's address. However, when the Governor stood up to address the House, the members started shouting slogans. As it was difficult to address due to the large number of proclamations, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari took his address and left the House.

Meanwhile, ruling party leaders and MLAs have been aggressive on the issue since the governor left the House. The ruling party made a proclamation condemning the governor who left the house after the announcement. Woe to the governors who insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule. Authorities have also accused the governor of insulting Maharashtra and the constitution.