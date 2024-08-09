Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Launches 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign In Mumbai

On Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde celebrated the 82nd anniversary of the Quit India movement by launching the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative at August Kranti Maidan in south Mumbai. Shinde praised the campaign for its role in fostering nationalism and patriotism among the youth, emphasizing that it has become a mass movement.

The campaign, which aims to encourage the display of the national flag at 2.5 crore homes, offices, and commercial establishments across Maharashtra, will run until August 15. Shinde highlighted the significance of the Quit India movement, urging the younger generation to remember the sacrifices of freedom fighters.

During the event, Shinde administered a pledge to citizens to display the national flag and also inaugurated a cyclathon and padyatra involving students and youth. He paid floral tributes to martyrs at August Kranti Maidan, a historic site where Mahatma Gandhi issued the 'do-or-die' call for independence in August 1942.

Notable figures including Tushar Gandhi, Aaditya Thackeray, Yogendra Yadav, and leaders from Congress and NCP (SP) also paid their respects at the memorial.