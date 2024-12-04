Maharashtra CM Swearing-In Ceremony: Subway Shops Near CSMT and Churchgate To Remain Closed On December 5th

All shops in the pedestrian subways at CSMT and Churchgate will remain closed today and tomorrow as a precautionary security measure for the swearing in ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Authorities have imposed these restrictions to ensure smooth security arrangements and avoid potential disruptions in the high-traffic areas near key railway stations. At least 2,000 women (ladki bahin) will attend the swearing-in ceremony. There will be CMs from 22 states including BJP-ruled or allies at the event. Apart from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah will also be present for the ceremony.

Devendra Fadnavis was on Wednesday unanimously elected as Maharashtra BJP legislature party’s leader, paving the way for his swearing-in as the chief minister for a third time. The Mahayuti alliance — Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar claimed a stake in forming the government with the Maharashtra governor Wednesday. Addressing the press conference, Fadnavis said, “CM is a technical post… a technical arrangement for us…we have always made decisions together and will continue to do so. We will work together to take Maharashtra to greater heights.”

The BJP achieved remarkable success in the November 20 Maharashtra elections, securing 132 out of 288 seats, marking its best performance in the state so far. Together with its allies -- the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar's NCP, the Mahayuti coalition has a commanding majority of 230 seats. Names of other cabinet ministers will be finalised soon after discussions with partners in the Mahayuti alliance- the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar),

