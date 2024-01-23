Maharashtra COVID-19 Cases Rise, With Mumbai Reporting 10 New Cases

Mumbai: The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rose on Monday, with 22 new cases reported in the state. Of those, 10 were in Mumbai. The state now has a total of 422 active cases, with 129 in Mumbai.

Thirty-two people also recovered from the virus on Monday, according to the state health department.

Of the 10 new cases in Mumbai, none were hospitalized. The city currently has 14 patients hospitalized out of 4,215 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients. A total of 179 tests were conducted on Monday, and no cases of the omicron variant were detected.

The new cases in Mumbai were distributed as follows: