Maharashtra Cyber Cell Implements Anti-Scalping Rules for Events Like Coldplay Concerts

Responding to complaints about ticket scalping at high-demand events, including Coldplay’s concert, Maharashtra Cyber Cell has issued stringent directives to online ticketing platforms such as BookMyShow. To protect digital rights and ensure fairness in online ticket sales, the department has recommended the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and stricter rules to curb black marketing of tickets.

In an official statement, Maharashtra Cyber Cell highlighted the recurring issues in ticket bookings for high-profile events, particularly where demand far exceeds supply. The department noted an increase in complaints about technical failures and irregular practices on platforms like BookMyShow, which have left genuine fans disappointed.

Key Directives Issued to Ticketing Platforms:

1. AI-Based Firewalls: Platforms must deploy AI-powered systems to distinguish between human users and bots.

2. Waitlist Systems: Ensure equitable ticket allocation by implementing waitlist systems.

3. Monitoring Traffic: Monitor repeated attempts to bypass queues and investigate suspicious patterns like multiple purchases made using the same mobile number, email ID, or payment method.

The Cyber Cell has also urged platforms to report suspicious activities to law enforcement for further investigation. Ground-level measures, such as undercover personnel to identify scalpers, improved queue management, and random identity verification at venues, have been recommended.

To combat unauthorized access, the Cyber Cell suggested dynamic QR codes, tamper-proof entry bands, and OTP-based verification for selective ticket holders. These measures aim to enhance safety and ensure a seamless experience for genuine buyers.

Effective from December 15, 2024, name-based ticketing will be mandatory for events with high demand. Tickets or entry bands must display the ticket holder’s name or embed it in an RFID QR code. Attendees will need to present government-issued ID for verification at the event.

BookMyShow has been served a notice under Section 168 of the Indian Citizen Security Code, 2023, mandating the implementation of these measures. These guidelines are not limited to BookMyShow but apply to all ticketing platforms, including Zomato Live and Paytm Insider.

This initiative aims to increase accountability, prevent unauthorized resale, and ensure tickets are used solely by genuine buyers, delivering a fair and transparent system for all.