Maharashtra Cyber Department Arrests 39-Year-Old for Circulating Offensive Content On Hindu Diety

The Maharashtra Cyber Department, the state's premier authority for cyber security and crime investigation, has arrested a 39-year-old man for circulating objectionable digital content that allegedly hurt religious sentiments. The action comes as part of the department’s ongoing surveillance of offensive material on online platforms.

A case has been registered under sections 196, 294, and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 67 and 67(A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The content in question featured obscene and derogatory depictions of Hindu goddesses and was being circulated on platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, online marketplaces, and pornographic websites.

Following a technical investigation, the accused was traced and arrested from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. A commerce graduate currently pursuing Chartered Accountancy, the individual had allegedly used a fake Twitter account to post offensive imagery of a Hindu deity. Authorities say the post had the potential to incite communal unrest. He has been remanded to police custody till May 13.

During the digital forensic examination of the accused’s mobile phone, six more fake Twitter accounts were discovered, all allegedly involved in sharing similar objectionable content. With this, a total of seven such accounts have been identified so far.

The Maharashtra Cyber Department has reiterated its firm stance against digital acts that disrupt communal harmony or hurt religious sentiments, warning of stringent legal action against anyone found guilty.