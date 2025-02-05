Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde Announces 8 Lakh Affordable Homes Plan Under MHADA by 2030

The Maharashtra Government is making significant strides to expand affordable housing in the state, with a focus on large-scale projects under the MMR Growth Hub Project. In line with NITI Aayog's recommendations, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) plans to construct 800,000 homes by 2030.

The announcement was made today by Deputy Chief Minister and Housing Minister Shri Eknath Shinde, who highlighted the government's commitment to providing quality, affordable homes to the citizens of Maharashtra. During the computerized housing lottery conducted by the MHADA Konkan Housing Board at the Kashinath Ghanekar Auditorium in Thane, Shri Shinde emphasized the government's goal of ensuring that homeownership is within reach for thousands of families.

The lottery, conducted at 1:00 PM in the presence of Transport Minister Shri Pratap Sarnaik, drew significant attention. Shri Shinde noted that the transparent housing allocation process had garnered public trust, evidenced by the high number of applicants—24,711 for just 2,147 homes and 117 plots. He reassured successful applicants that they would receive their homes promptly, while maintaining strict quality standards.

Shinde also announced plans for a new housing policy, which will include provisions for affordable housing, rental housing, and accommodations for senior citizens, working women, and students. Special provisions are set to benefit mill workers and police personnel. He added that MHADA’s efforts are not limited to lotteries, with the state also focusing on urban renewal through slum redevelopment and stalled MHADA redevelopment schemes.

A key highlight was the announcement of Asia's largest cluster redevelopment project in Thane, expected to result in thousands of new homes. The government is also working on expediting Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects. The Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar Project in Ghatkopar, for example, has been identified as a vital part of these redevelopment efforts.