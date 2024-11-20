Maharashtra Election 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Arrives At Polling Booth In Mumbai To Cast His Vote With Armed Security Personnel (Watch Video)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the Mount Mary School polling booth in Mumbai to cast his vote in the ongoing Maharashtra Elections. The actor was accompanied by heavy security. Other than Shah Rukh , several stars from the industry, including Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and others cast their votes on Wednesday, November 20.

Mumbai: Actor Shah Rukh Khan arrived along with his family to cast their vote at a polling booth in Bandra pic.twitter.com/LWUAV3bTXt — IANS (@ians_india) November 20, 2024

Voting in Maharashtra is underway today, November 20 to elect 288 members to the state assembly, following an intense campaign between the ruling Mahayuti Alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP, is seeking to retain power by highlighting developmental projects and central schemes. BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP 59. Meanwhile, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition sees Congress fielding 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP 86.