Maharashtra Election 2024: Sohail Khan Cast His Vote In Mumbai; Actor Urges Leaders to Prioritise Bandra's Welfare (Watch Video)

Bollywood actor Sohail Khan casted his vote at polling booth Mount Mary center in Bandra. After casting his vote, the actor during his interaction with reporters said, whoever gets elected should take care of Bandra. In light of NCP leader Baba Siddique’s death opposition parties have focused on the “deteriorating law and order situation” in the state under Eknath Shinde’s leadership especially in Bandra where Siddique was a prominent name.

As Maharashtra votes for its 2024 Assembly elections, several prominent faces from sports and entertainment stepped out early to cast their ballots and encourage Maharashtrians to exercise their democratic right. Voting in across all 288 constituencies begin at 7 am, with polling scheduled to conclude at 6pm. The results will be declared on November 23. Maharashtra has recorded 32.18 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm after a slow start on Wednesday.

Maharashtra is witnessing a showdown between two major political alliances: the ruling coalition ‘Mahayuti’ comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) that included the Indian National Congress (INC), Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).