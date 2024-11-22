Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Check the Complete List Of Counting Centers In Mumbai For November 23

Maharashtra's future government lies in the hands of the public, who voted on November 20. The results will be announced on November 23, determining whether the MVA led by Congress or the Mahayuti led by BJP will form the assembly government. The vote counting for the Legislative Assembly elections will begin at 8 am tomorrow. The Election Commission has completed all preparations for the counting process, which will take place across 36 centers in Mumbai's constituencies and sub-cities.

A significant turnout of workers is expected outside these centers. The counting process will start with postal votes and then proceed with the main vote counting. Below is the full list of counting centers in Mumbai:

Bandra West: R. V. Technical High School, Khar (W.) Bhandup: St. Xavier's High School and Junior College, L.B.S. Road, Kanjurmarg (W.) Wadala: Municipal Corporation New Building, Bhagwan Valmiki Chowk, near Hanuman Mandir, Vidyalankar Marg, Antop Hill. Sewri: N. M. Joshi Road Municipal Primary Marathi School, N. M. Joshi Marg, Curry Road (W). Andheri East: Gavdevi Municipal School, Mathuradas Road, Andheri (E). Worli: Mahalaxmi Sports Ground Hall, Western Railway Sports Association, Opposite Phoenix Mall, Senapati Bapat Marg, Mahalaxmi. Malabar Hill: Wilson College Hall, Netaji Subhash Chandra Marg, Charni Road. Chandivali: ITI, Kirol Road, Vidyavihar (W). Kalina: Multi Purpose Hall, Mumbai University, Kalina Campus, Santacruz (E). Chembur: RCF Sports Club, Badminton Hall, RCF Colony, R.C. Marg, Chembur. Byculla: Richardson Crudas Company Limited, Near Sir J. J. Road, Byculla. Mulund: Mumbai Public School, Mithagar Road, Mulund (East). Magathane: Canteen Hall, CTIRC Abhinavnagar, Near National Park, Borivali (East). Andheri West: SNDT Women's University Juhu Road, Santacruz (West). Kandivali East: Palika Social Welfare Centre, Thakur Complex, Kandivali (East). Jogeshwari East: Badminton Hall, New Gymkhana Building, Ismail Yusuf College Compound, Jogeshwari (East). Kurla: Shivsruthi Kamarajnagar Municipal School, Kurla (East). Colaba: Sir J. J. Art School Campus, CSMT Station, Fort. Ghatkopar East: Mumbai Public School, Pantnagar No. 3 Complex, Ghatkopar (East). Mankhurd: Shivajinagar - Municipal Maternity Hospital, Lallubhai Compound, Mankhurd. Borivali: 13/C FCI Godown, Borivali (East). Goregaon: Unnatnagar Mumbai Public School Unnatnagar 2, Goregaon (East). Dahisar: Rustumji Business Complex Mahanagarpalika Mandai Building, Dahisar (West). Bandra East: Green Technology Building, Mumbai University, Kalina. Dharavi: Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi District Sports Complex, Dharavi Bus Depot Road, Dharavi. Charkop: Bajaj Municipal School, Bajaj Road, Kandivali (West). Malad West: Township Municipal Hindi CBSC English Malvani Marve Road. Mahim: Emerald Hall, Dr. Antonia D. Silva Secondary School, Rao Bahadur S. K. Bole Road, Dadar (W). Sion Koliwada: New Sion Municipal School, Sion (East) Near Lions Tara Chandbappa Hospital. Mumbadevi: Guilder Lane Municipal School, Guilder Lane, Mumbai Central Station. Dindoshi: Mumbai Public School, Kurar Village, Malad (E). Versova: Shahajiraje Bhosale Sports Complex, Azadnagar, Andheri (W). Vikhroli: M. K. Trust Secondary School Main Building, Kannamwarnagar, Vikhroli (E).

These centers will be crucial in determining the outcome of the elections, and the results will be closely watched by political parties and their supporters.