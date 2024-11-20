Maharashtra Elections 2024: Swiggy Instamart Is Sending Free 'Tinday' and Urging Mumbaikars to Vote in Assembly Polls

The latest creative from Swiggy Instamart shocked buyers as they argued Mumbaikars to exercise their franchise on polling day as Maharashtra goes for polls today, November 20. The grocery delivery platform sending free 'tiday' with selected orders in Mumbai city with its powerful campaign with a message for customers to vote in ongoing polls.

X (formerly known as Twitter) Mumbai-based users shared pictures of Swiggy Instamart's campaign photos of a paper bag in which they received free 'tinday' with their order from the food delivery giant. The printed message on the bag says, "Didn't choose tinday but stuck with tinday?." adding tagline below "That's what happens when someone else makes the choice for you.” It further device advises customers to "Cast your vote. Own your choices."

instamart randomly gave free tinday with my delivery today and a rather fun message also. you already know the rhyming word 💁🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/2EgL7RPveo — eesh (@dosacat_) November 19, 2024

Swiggy Instamart महाराष्ट्र में ये फ्री डिलीवरी कर रहे हैं, tinday जो लिखा गया है वो मुख्यमंत्री शिंदे साहेब के लिए है। ब्रांड को इस तरह पोलिंग डे किसी का प्रमोशन करने से बचना चाहिए था। कल विनोद जी को नाटकीय अंदाज में कैमरा के सामने पकड़ा जाता है। आज ये सब कुछ लगता है प्री… pic.twitter.com/b3zduZoyqr — Jaivardhan Singh Tomar (@jaitomar_review) November 20, 2024

The powerful message on the delivery of Swiggy Instamart's paper bag amazed customers and netzines for its approach to requesting citizens in Mumbai to vote.

Voting on 288 seats of the Maharashtra Assembly election began on Wednesday at 7 am and will end at 6 pm. The primary battle between the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, BJP, Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)

consist of Congress, Shiv Sena UBT and NCP-SP of Sharad Pawar faction.

A shockingly low 18.14% turnout was recorded till 11 am in Maharashtra on Wednesday as polling was underway in the 288 assembly constituencies. Mumbai city district recorded 15.78% voting, while Mumbai suburban district 17.99%.