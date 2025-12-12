Maharashtra Govt Approves 4 New Police Stations, 2 New Zones and 3 New ACP Divisions in Mumbai

Taking into account Mumbai’s rapidly growing population, expanding urban footprint and the increasing pressure on law-and-order management, the Maharashtra Government has taken a major administrative decision. As per a Government Resolution (GR) issued by the Home Department on 12 December 2025, the state has approved the creation of four new police stations, two new police zones and three new Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) divisions in the Mumbai Police Commissionerate.

The proposal was originally submitted by the Mumbai Police Commissioner to the state government. A detailed discussion was held during a high-level Secretaries’ Committee meeting on 11 November 2025, after which approval was granted. Following this, the government has sanctioned a large number of new posts along with financial provisions.

Four New Police Stations Approved

To strengthen policing and crime control in high-density and high-crime pockets of Mumbai, the government has approved the formation of the following new police stations:

1. Maharashtra Nagar Police Station

• Jurisdiction carved out from Bhandup and Parksite police stations

2. GoliBar Police Station

• Jurisdiction taken from Vakola and Nirmal Nagar police stations

3. Madh-Marve Police Station

• Formed by bifurcating some areas from Malwani police station

4. Asalpha Police Station

• Jurisdiction created by splitting areas of Ghatkopar and Sakinaka police stations

A total of 1,448 new posts have been sanctioned for these police stations. The government has approved ₹124.13 crore recurring expenditure and ₹7.39 crore non-recurring expenditure for their establishment.

New Zones and ACP Divisions

To improve administrative efficiency within the Mumbai Police Commissionerate, the government has also cleared the creation of:

2 new police zones

3 new ACP divisions

For these, the government has sanctioned:

34 new posts for the zones

30 new posts for the ACP divisions

The financial approval includes ₹6.24 crore recurring expenditure and ₹83.95 lakh non-recurring expenditure.

Funding to Come From Approved Grants

All expenses required for setting up the new police stations, zones and divisions will be met from the funds sanctioned for the respective financial year. The government has also directed that the recruitment of sanitation workers for these establishments must comply with the Finance Department’s 2022 norms for outsourcing.

Significant Step for Mumbai’s Safety Infrastructure

With Mumbai witnessing rapid population growth, heavy traffic expansion and rising crime rates, this administrative restructuring is expected to provide a major boost to the city’s policing capabilities. The new stations are likely to enhance citizen access to law enforcement, strengthen patrolling systems and ensure more efficient crime prevention and control across Mumbai.