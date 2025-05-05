Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Released: Mumbai Achieves 92.93% Pass Rate, Girls Outshine Boys Overall

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared the results for the 12th grade exams. However, the direct link to access Maharashtra board 12th results will be activated at 1 PM at the official website, mahahsscboard.in. This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 91.88%, which is a 1.49% decrease compared to the previous year. MSBSHSE conducted the Maharashtra HSC board exam from February 11 to March 11.

A total of 14,27,085 regular students had registered for the exams across various streams including Science, Arts, Commerce, Vocational, and ITI. Out of these, 14,17,969 students appeared for the exams, with 13,02,873 students successfully passing, reflecting a pass percentage of 91.88%.

District-wise Pass Percentages:

Pune: 91.32%

Kokan: 96.74%

Nagpur: 91.32%

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 92.24%

Mumbai: 92.93%

Kolhapur: 93.64%

Amravati: 91.43%

Nashik: 91.31%

Latur: 89.46%

Steps to Check Maharashtra HSC Result 2025:

Maharashtra Board Class 12 result Live Updates:

Visit the official website: mahresult.nic.in.

Click on the link for 'HSC Examination March 2025 Result'.

Enter your Roll Number and Mother's First Name.

Click on 'View Result'.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference

