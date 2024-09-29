Maharashtra Mandates CCTV Installation in Schools for Enhanced Student Safety

The Maharashtra government has mandated that all schools install CCTV cameras and requires principals to review the footage three times a week. This directive follows the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls in a Badlapur school, which sparked widespread protests.

On Friday, the government issued a new resolution (GR) focused on student safety, based on recommendations from a committee formed after the incident. The resolution requires private schools to install sufficient CCTV cameras in strategic locations. Government and local body schools that have not yet implemented this measure must prioritize it, with 5% of the District Planning Committee's (DPC) funds allocated for installation in government schools. Schools failing to comply face severe penalties, including possible derecognition.

Additionally, the GR mandates thorough background checks for all non-teaching staff, including those hired externally or on contracts. It recommends appointing female staff for students from pre-primary to class 6 and emphasizes the continued role of Sakhi Savitri Committees in ensuring student safety. Schools are also advised to establish safety committees comprising parents, teachers, and management to meet monthly and assess student safety. A state-level committee for student safety has been formed, chaired by the school education commissioner, to oversee these initiatives.