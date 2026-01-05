Maharashtra: Massive Birth and Death Certificate Scam Uncovered in Yavatmal Village; SIT Formed

A major scam has come to light in Shendurusani village of Yavatmal district, where around 27,000 birth and death certificates were allegedly issued despite the village having a population of just about 1,300. Taking serious note of the shocking discrepancy, the Maharashtra Home Department has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a detailed probe into the matter.

According to officials, the unusually high number of certificates were generated through a digital system, raising strong suspicion of misuse of the online platform and large-scale fraud. The figures are grossly disproportionate to the village’s actual population, indicating possible manipulation of government records.

In connection with the case, an offence has been registered at the Yavatmal City Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Recognising the seriousness of the case, the SIT has been formed under the chairmanship of the Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra Cyber. The team also includes the Deputy Director of the Health Department and the District Health Officer.

The SIT has initiated a technical investigation, which will involve analysis of IP logs and verification of individuals in whose names the allegedly fake certificates were issued. The probe aims to identify the source of the digital entries and trace those responsible for the irregularities.

The SIT is expected to visit Shendurusani Gram Panchayat on Thursday or Friday to conduct an on-ground inspection. The visit will focus on identifying administrative lapses and uncovering the mastermind behind the scam.

The administration has issued a stern warning, stating that no individual or group involved in the misuse of public systems will be spared, and strict legal action will be taken against those found guilty.