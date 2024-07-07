Maharashtra Monsoon Update: Yellow Alert Issued Till 10th July, Mumbai Lakes Water Levels Surge

The recent downpours in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have caused a notable surge in water levels across the city's seven lakes, marking the largest single-day increase this season. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported 24 mm of rainfall at Santacruz and 61 mm at Colaba by Sunday morning, with continuous rain expected until July 10.

While Mumbai itself has not been placed under a severe weather warning, Ratnagiri district remains on yellow alert after receiving 146 mm of rainfall. The IMD forecasts ongoing light to moderate rains across Mumbai and several districts including Thane, Raigad, Sindhudurg, and Ratnagiri until next Wednesday.