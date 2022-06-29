Maharashtra Political Crisis: Shiv Sena oppose Governor's order

Mumbai: The revolt by Eknath Shinde has caused a stir in the state politics. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has sent a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority. Shiv Sena has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the majority test in the legislature. Shiv Sena spokesperson Sunil Prabhu has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Governor's order.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis met the Governor of Mumbai last night after meeting Delhi BJP stalwarts. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sunil Prabhu has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the governor's order.

Today is the ninth day of the power struggle in the state. Eknath Shinde has formed a large group of more than 40 MLAs with Shiv Sena. All the MLAs are staying at a hotel in Guwahati. Therefore, there are signs that the Mahavikas Aghadi government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is becoming unstable.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde himself informed that a group of rebel MLAs from Shiv Sena will reach Mumbai tomorrow along with Eknath Shinde. He informed that he will come to Mumbai tomorrow with all the MLAs and will be present for the majority test. Eknath Shinde paid obeisance to Goddess Kamakhya this morning. He then made a statement about coming to Mumbai tomorrow.