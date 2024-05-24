Maharashtra Rains: No Cyclone Warning for Mumbai, Clarifies IMD

Messaging platforms like WhatsApp in Mumbai are abuzz with rumors of an impending cyclone striking the city. However, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), as of Thursday, there is only a well-marked low-pressure area over the west-central and south Bay of Bengal. If it intensifies into a cyclone, it will be named ‘Remal’, marking the first cyclone of the pre-monsoon season.

Weather officials have clarified that there is no cyclone warning issued for Mumbai, and it is unlikely that the storm will approach the city's coast. Instead, Mumbai is expected to experience dry conditions, with a light rain warning issued for nearby areas like Raigad. Sushma Nair, a scientist at IMD Mumbai, stated, “As of Thursday, the cyclone has not formed, and there is only a well-marked low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. Even if it develops, the IMD has not mentioned any landfall on the Indian coast. This is the current situation, yet panic messages about a cyclone in Mumbai are circulating.”

Other weather experts noted that the seasonally changing dynamics often lead to cyclone formation in the pre or post-monsoon seasons, particularly when conditions are favorable over the basins from a climatological perspective.

“According to the latest updates, a cyclone could develop over the Bay of Bengal after the onset of monsoon winds over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It is initially expected to move northward, with the landfall location yet to be confirmed. However, this development is not anticipated to impact Mumbai or the west coast at this point. Therefore, Mumbai is likely to continue experiencing its typical hot and humid weather. Westerly winds will bring low cumulus clouds, resulting in partly cloudy skies,” explained Abhijit Modak, who manages the Konkan weather blog.