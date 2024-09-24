Maharashtra Reports 80 Deaths in Police Custody Over Past Five Years, Second Highest in India

In the past five years, 687 people have died in police custody across the country. According to data from April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2023, the highest number of deaths (81) occurred in Gujarat, followed by Maharashtra, where 80 people died in police custody.

On Monday, Akshay Shinde, accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls at a school in Badlapur, died in an encounter with the police. This incident has once again brought the issue of deaths in police custody into the spotlight. According to the data, five suspects died in police custody across the state last year. However, in Akshay Shinde’s case, he died in a encounter.

Anuj Thapan (23), who was arrested in the case of the shooting outside actor Salman Khan's house in Bandra, Mumbai, committed suicide in Crime Branch custody on May 1, 2024.

Earlier, in January 2024, a police sub-inspector and a constable were arrested in the custodial death of a 19-year-old youth from Akot in Akola district. The deceased, identified as Govardhan Ganesh Haramkar, was arrested on suspicion of involvement in a theft.

Vikram Attawal (40), accused of murdering an air hostess in Mumbai, committed suicide by hanging himself in Andheri lockup on September 8, 2023.

Additionally, Deepak Jadhav (28), arrested for a murder case, committed suicide while in custody in Borivali on July 28, 2023. Jadhav, a resident of Borivali West, had been arrested by Bharati Vidyapeeth Police in Pune in connection with a murder case and was held in Yerwada Jail. The Borivali Police took him into custody with court permission, and he was placed under police custody until July 28. However, he committed suicide before he could be presented in court again.

On August 4, 2023, Vishal Dhende died in police custody, with allegations that police brutality caused his death.

Earlier on 7 February 2016, Haryana's notorious gang leader Sandeep Gadoli was killed in an encounter by Haryana Police in Mumbai. Many allegations were leveled against Haryana Police in this encounter in Mumbai.



