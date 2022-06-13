Maharashtra: School bus operators hike fares by 20 percent

School bus drivers have decided to increase school bus fares. School bus fares have been increased by 20 per cent.

The rise in fuel prices has led to a sharp rise in inflation. Anil Garg, president of the School Bus Owners Association, said that the decision was taken to limit the hike to 20 per cent so as not to cause any inconvenience to the parents.

School bus drivers affiliated to the School Bus Owners Association are charged Rs. 1800 per student. Larger buses typically have a seating capacity of 40 students. There are strict government rules for school buses. They have to be implemented. However, for the last few years, school vans, rickshaws and buses have been used to transport school children. A fee of Rs. 1500 to 2000 is charged from them. Garg raised the issue of safety of students.

The education sector is also feeling the effects of rising inflation. Inflation in student uniforms, school books, textbooks and other expenses has risen sharply.

As per the directions of the Commissioner of Education, schools and academic sessions in the state will start from June 13. According to the directive, schools in Vidarbha will start functioning from June 27. Students from the state have been directed to attend school from June 15 and students from Vidarbha from June 27.