Major Drug Bust at Mumbai Airport: 596 Grams of Ganja Worth Rs 59.60 Lakh Seized by Air Intelligence Unit

In a significant breakthrough, the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai (Zone-III), successfully intercepted a large quantity of contraband at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The operation, carried out by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), resulted in the seizure of 596 grams of suspected Ganja (Marijuana), valued at ₹ 59.60 lakh.

The AIU officers, acting on high-level profiling and suspicion, intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok, Thailand. Upon a thorough search, they discovered the contraband concealed inside food packets, which were hidden in a trolley bag carried by the individual. The prompt and precise action of the AIU team highlighted the high level of vigilance maintained at the airport.

This successful seizure underscores the effectiveness of the profiling and surveillance systems employed by Mumbai Airport authorities. The Airport Commissionerate has reiterated its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and preventing illegal activities.

The Mumbai Airport continues to serve as a critical hub for ensuring the safety of passengers while upholding its reputation for stringent security measures.

Further investigations into the incident are underway, and the authorities are leaving no stone unturned in combating such criminal activities.