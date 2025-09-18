Major Theft at Mumbai Metro Construction Site in Mankhurd Causes ₹44 Lakh Loss

A series of thefts at the under-construction metro station in Mandala Depot, Maharashtra Nagar, Mankhurd, has raised serious concerns about security arrangements at the site. Over the past several months, thieves have decamped with copper wires, pipes, and even air-conditioning units worth more than ₹44 lakh.

According to the complaint filed by Sunal Ravindra Seth, Project Manager of Jaxon Limited, the company handling electrical and mechanical installations at the station, the thefts occurred on multiple occasions. The first incident came to light in December 2024, when copper wires, pipes, and light fixtures worth over ₹4 lakh were found missing from the ceiling of the P-way building. Subsequent inspections in August 2024 and April 2025 revealed further large-scale thefts, including the disappearance of copper wires and pipes valued at more than ₹36 lakh.

In May this year, thieves targeted split air-conditioning units installed in the P-way building. They dismantled the systems and stole copper components and other materials worth over ₹4 lakh.

Seth stated that he informed the site’s security supervisor, Amay Kokate, after each incident, but the supervisor repeatedly denied having any knowledge of the thefts. These recurring incidents have now put the spotlight on lapses in the project’s security system.

In total, the losses amount to ₹44,66,056. Based on the project manager’s complaint, Trombay Police have registered a case against unidentified persons and launched an investigation.