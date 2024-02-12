Man from Uttar Pradesh Nabbed for Assaulting a Person in Mumbai with Intension of Robbery

Mumbai: The Pydhonie police have arrested a thief from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly assaulting the intention of robbing him. The accused has been identified as Asif Ehsanullah Khan and a total of three cases have been registered against him.



According to police, 52-year-old Tapan Manna, who was walking from Masjid Bunder railway station, was stabbed by three accused with a sharp weapon who tried to snatch a bag full of cash from him. The incident took place around 7.45 pm on December 22, 20203. Manna was seriously injured in the attack by the robbers.

Cases registered at Byculla police station:

The Pydhonie police had registered a case in this regard after registering a complaint by Manna's wife and arrested three accused. Police investigation revealed that the accused Khan was from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. A team of Pydhonie police went to Uttar Pradesh and nabbed Khan. Khan, who is a proclaimed offender on police records, has cases registered against him at Tardeoand Byculla police stations.