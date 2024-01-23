Maratha Caste Survey in Mumbai: BMC Appeals Mumbaikars to Cooperate in Conducting Community Census
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 23, 2024 01:55 PM2024-01-23T13:55:48+5:302024-01-23T13:57:40+5:30
On Tuesday, January 23, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) requested Mumbaikars to cooperate with enumerators by providing necessary information for the Maratha caste and open category survey. The directive to conduct the caste census was issued by the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes.
The Maratha caste survey is scheduled to take place from January 23 to January 31, 2024. BMC officials will visit residential areas in Mumbai to conduct the survey and gather information on the social, educational, and economic backwardness of the Maratha community. Appointed municipal officials and employees have been issued identity cards and the latest software for the survey, as stated by BMC.
मराठा समाज व खुल्या प्रवर्गातील नागरिकांचे सर्वेक्षणासाठी येणाऱ्या प्रगणकांना कृपया सहकार्य करावे— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) January 23, 2024
मराठा समाजाचे सामाजिक, शैक्षणिक, आर्थिक मागासलेपण तपासणीकरिता बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिका क्षेत्रात २३ जानेवारी २०२४ ते ३१ जानेवारी २०२४ या दरम्यान सर्वेक्षण करण्यात येत आहे. त्यासाठी… pic.twitter.com/l24wLBFspu
The survey's purpose is to collect data that will inform the recommendations of the Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission (MSBCC) on the contentious issue of Maratha reservation in education and employment. Reservations aimed at uplifting historically disadvantaged communities are a sensitive topic in India and often ignite heated debates.