Maratha Reservation: Manoj Jarange Ends Hunger Strike As Maharashtra Govt Accepts Key Demands (VIDEO)

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil ended his hunger strike on Tuesday at Azad Maidan after a meeting with a Maharashtra government delegation. The delegation accepted most of his demands, including issuing Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: After the Maharashtra government delegation’s meeting with activist Manoj Jarange Patil, a wave of joy swept through Maratha protesters, with people seen celebrating and dancing pic.twitter.com/L1MKhwQZ3Q — IANS (@ians_india) September 2, 2025

Cabinet sub-committee head Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil personally offered fruit juice to Jarange to mark the end of his fast. He urged the crowd to return to their villages peacefully. Overcome with emotion, Jarange was seen in tears while accepting the gesture.

Vikhe Patil called the day a “historic” moment for Maharashtra. The announcement triggered celebrations among thousands of protesters at the venue. Videos from the protest site show demonstrators dancing and expressing joy.

Jarange declared victory after the cabinet sub-committee accepted most of his major demands. “We have won,” he told the crowd after meeting the delegation. The team included ministers Shivendrasinh Bhosale, Uday Samant, and Manikrao Kokate.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed a draft proposal with Jarange. He later shared the details with the protesters, energising the crowd and raising hopes of a peaceful resolution.