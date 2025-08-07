‘Marathi Bol’: Another Video of Women Arguing Over Language Goes Viral in Mumbai Local Train

Amid the ongoing language row in Maharashtra, another video of women arguing in the Mumbai local train over the Marathi language has emerged and gone viral on social sites. In a viral clip, two women indulged in a heated confrontation over the regional language. A woman holding a child is arguing with another woman to speak in the Marathi language.

In a viral clip of 2.44 seconds long, a woman asked another woman to speak in Marathi, as you stay in Maharashtra. Another in confrontation asked, "Where is it written....we also born and bought up Maharashtra...it is not compulsory to speak in Marathi."

Viral Video from Mumbai Local Train

New in the Marathi row from #Maharashtra: Woman travelling in local ladies compartment schools fellow passenger, threatening to speak in Marathi.



Entire conversation recored:



Truly insane. Hooliganism. pic.twitter.com/PYHAxDq2P5 — Simran (@SimranBabbar_05) August 7, 2025

The argument escalated further when a woman with her daughter said, "If you don't know Marathi, do not come to Maharashtra." The woman said, "Who are you to tell us this?" She further declared that she would not speak Marathi.

As per the announcement inside the train and video visuals, the incident is believed to have taken place in a ladies' coach of the Karjat-bound local train running on the central line. The recorded announcement for the next station said 'Shelu'. Shelu is the local railway station of Mumbai's local Suburban Railway. It is located in Shelu, a town in the Raigad district of Maharashtra.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Fight: Injured Woman Alleges Police Took Rs 3,000, Discouraged Her From Filing Complaint.

However, LokmatTimes.com has not claimed the authenticity of the video, the time, date, and place of the incident, or the context in which the heated argument between women broke out.

This comes amid the ongoing language row in Maharashtra, with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers being criticised for their continuous targeting and confrontation of people who do not speak Marathi.

Earlier this month, a fight over a seat in a local train turned into a full-blown row, with one woman telling the other to learn Marathi or leave the state. A video of the incident went viral on social media, in which six to seven women can be seen arguing over a seat.