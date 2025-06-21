Mumbai Local Train Fight: Injured Woman Alleges Police Took Rs 3,000, Discouraged Her From Filing Complaint

A disturbing video that went viral on social media, showing a fight between two women passengers aboard a local train of the Mumbai-bound Western Railway travelling from Churchgate to Virar. The altercation broke out between Mira Road and Bhayander stations, which led bleeding of one woman. The injured passenger was identified as Kavita Medadkar, reported ABP News.

According to preliminary information, the fight erupted over a boarding issue, allegedly linked to a personal land dispute between the women. Eyewitnesses recorded the incident on their mobile phones, and the video quickly went viral.

Medadkar, a resident of Virar East, shared her side of the story with ABP News. She claimed that around 7:30 pm, as she tried to board the 7:57 pm ladies' special local, a group of women blocked the door. When she requested one of them to move aside, the woman allegedly struck her on the head with a sharp object. Despite her injury, Medadkar managed to enter the coach, where the argument escalated into a physical fight. The women pulled each other’s hair, punched, and hurled abuses, as captured in the video. Fellow passengers attempted to intervene and separate them.

Upon arrival at Bhayander station at 7:32 pm, the railway police deboarded both women. Medadkar alleged that the police initially encouraged her to file a case but later discouraged her by saying it would require court visits and expenses. She further claimed that the woman who attacked her was fined Rs 5,000, but only Rs 2,000 was handed over to her as compensation for her broken 'mangalsutra', with the rest allegedly kept by the police.

"I didn’t file a complaint because I was scared and there’s no one to support me. I told my family I had fallen — they don’t know I was attacked. Incidents like these are common in the Virar locals, where groups of women block train doors and harass others,” Medadkar said while Speaking to ABP News.

Senior Police Inspector Bhagwan Dange of Vasai Railway Police confirmed that no case was registered as neither party filed a formal complaint.