Marathi Language Row: Youth Dressed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Argues With Hindi-Speaking Security Guard at Vasai Fort (Watch)

A heated argument broke out at Vasai Fort in Palghar district of Maharashtra after a youth dressed as Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj argued with sa security guard stationed at the fort for not speaking in the Marathi language. The confrontation erupted after a Maharashtrian man visited Vasai Fort for a video shoot.

The incident, captured on video, where a man arguing with a security guard over the Hindi-Marathi language issue. The video went viral on social media. According to reports, the youth arrived at Vasai Fort dressed in traditional attire resembling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to record a short video. When security guards stopped him from shooting without permission, he became angry and questioned them in Hindi.

However, when one of the guards responded that he did not know Marathi, the man was angry with the guard for not learning the state language despite working in Maharashtra for two years.

In a viral video, the youth can be heard saying, “I spoke to you in Hindi out of respect; you should respect Maharashtra by speaking Marathi. How long have you worked here?” The guard replied that he had been working for two years and would learn Marathi soon. The youth then demanded his name and continued questioning him aggressively.

He went on to say that the guard was disrespecting the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by stopping him and not knowing Marathi. “You want to become famous, right? You don’t know Marathi, and you’re acting smart here. Remember, you’ll be famous for this and might lose your job,” he warned.