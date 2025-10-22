Mumbai Coastal Road Accident: BMW Overturns Inside Tunnel Near Tardeo (Watch Video)

A speeding BMW car overturned inside a tunnel on Coastal Road in Mumbai, slowing down traffic for a while on Tuesday night, October 21. No one was injured in the accident that took place near Tardeo on the southbound arm of the road. A video of the accident went viral on social media. Mumbai traffic police took to the social media platform to inform about the accident.

BMW कारच्या अपघातामुळे कोस्टल रोड (ताडदेव) येथे दक्षिणेकडे जाणारी वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरू आहे.

“Traffic Movement Is Slow At Coastal Road (Tardeo) South Bound Due To BMW Car Accident,” said Mumbai Police in a post on X.

The car was removed from the tunnel by the traffic police officers. Later, they shared another post about the resumption of vehicular movement on the road. Officials said a probe into the accident is underway. The luxury vehicle reportedly lost control before hitting a side barrier.

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be investigated. Initial investigation suggests that the car was rashly driven by the driver, which may have hit the site barriers.

However, no official statement from the Mumbai Police regarding the accident inside the tunnel. The security forces will review the CCTV footage from inside the tunnel.