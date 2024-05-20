Massive Police Deployment in Mumbai Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

As the nation gears up for the pivotal Lok Sabha elections, the Mumbai Police has orchestrated a comprehensive security arrangement to ensure the smooth conduct of the electoral process. With meticulous planning and strategic deployment, the city's law enforcement agencies are leaving no stone unturned in safeguarding the sanctity of democracy.

Under the vigilant leadership of the Mumbai Police Commissioner, a robust framework has been established, comprising 5 Additional Commissioners of Police, 25 Deputy Commissioners of Police, and 77 Assistant Commissioners of Police. Complementing this top-tier command structure are 2,752 dedicated Police Officers and a formidable force of 27,430 Police Staff, poised to uphold law and order.

In addition to the formidable presence of Mumbai's finest, 3 Rapid Control Police (RCP) Units and 36 Central Armed Police Force Special Action Plan (CAPF SAP) Units have been strategically deployed across the city.

Mumbai Police has instituted stringent patrolling in sensitive areas and established Nakabandi (checkpoints) at crucial junctures. In solidarity with the Mumbai Police, 6,200 dedicated Home Guards have also been mobilized. More than 2.46 crore persons are eligible to cast their vote and decide the fate of 264 candidates. Voting will be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm in 24,553 polling centres. This marks the final polling process in the state, which has been conducted over five phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. Vote counting is scheduled for June 4.