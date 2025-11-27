MCOCA Court Frames Charges Against Five Accused in 2024 Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Residence

A special court under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has framed charges against five accused in connection with the 2024 firing incident outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai. The accused include shooters Vicky Kumar Gupta and Sagar Kumar Pal, along with Sonu Kumar Bishnoi, Mohammad Rafiq Sardar Chaudhary and Harpal Singh.

According to the court, all five are part of an organised crime syndicate allegedly operated by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The prosecution has claimed that the accused conspired to carry out an attack at Salman Khan’s house and prepared to use weapons as part of the plan.

The court has denied bail to all the accused, who remain in judicial custody. The case pertains to the incident of 14 April 2024, when two attackers arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire outside Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, where Salman Khan resides.

Investigations revealed that the other accused had conducted recce of the area prior to the attack and recorded videos to facilitate the conspiracy. With the charges now formally framed, trial proceedings in the case will begin soon.