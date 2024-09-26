Medha Somaiya Defamation Case: Entire Justice System Has Become 'Sanghi-fied', Says Sanjay Raut After Getting Bail

Mumbai, September 26: The Bombay High Court on Thursday, September 26, granted partial relief to Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut in the civil damages case filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife, Medha Somaiya. The court granted Raut partial relief by allowing him bail of Rs 15,000 and a 30-day stay to appeal against his conviction.

Sanjay Raut was found guilty of defamation for alleging that the Somaiya couple was involved in a Rs 100 crore toilet scam in the Mira Bhayandar municipal area. Following the court's ruling, Raut expressed his discontent with the judicial system, stating, "You can give me any amount of punishment; I have no problem. The court has not said that I have said anything wrong. It is in public interest."

"You can give me any amount of punishment, I have no problem. You read the court order, the court has not said that I have said anything wrong. The court has said that it is in public interest...No one has been punished. This entire justice system has become 'Sanghi-fied'. Our Prime Minister goes to the Chief Justice's house to eat laddus. The whole country sees this. Where will people like us who fight get justice, we will get punishment, said Raut.

Raut also criticized the judicial process, claiming that the system has become "Sanghi-fied," referencing perceived political influence over judicial decisions. He highlighted that many complaints regarding the alleged scam had been made but questioned why his accusations led to defamation charges.

Raut asked, "Many people complained about the toilet scam, but how did my accusations lead to defamation?"

Sanjay Raut asked if a statement made on the corruption that was discussed in the assembly became defamation. Sanjay Raut said that the toilet scam was discussed in the assembly. It has also been ordered to take action.