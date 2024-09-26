Sanjay Raut Granted Bail After Conviction in Defamation Case; Sentence Suspended for 30 Days

Sanjay Raut, MP from Shiv Sena (UBT), has been granted bail shortly after a magistrate's court in Mumbai convicted him in a defamation case brought by Medha Somaiya, the spouse of former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya. Additionally, Raut's sentence has been suspended for 30 days, allowing him the opportunity to file an appeal.

Lawyer Vivekanand Gupta, representing Medha Somaiya, stated that the magistrate court in Mazgaon found Sanjay Raut guilty under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court sentenced Raut to 15 days of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹25,000, according to Gupta.

According to a report of Indian Express, Reacting to the news, Raut said, “How can people like us who raise their voices against corruption and other irregularities get a justice in a country when Prime Minister of the country goes to chief justice’s house to have Modaks during Ganpati festival?”

Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut, has been sentenced by the court to 15 days of imprisonment, along with a fine of 25,000 rupees.Sanjay Raut had accused Kirit Somaiya and his family of being involved in a toilet scam. In response, Kirit Somaiya's wife, Medha Somaiya, filed a defamation petition in court.