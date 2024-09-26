Sanjay Raut Sentenced to 15 Days in Jail for Defamation Case
Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut, has been sentenced by the court to 15 days of imprisonment, along with a fine of 25,000 rupees.Sanjay Raut had accused Kirit Somaiya and his family of being involved in a toilet scam. In response, Kirit Somaiya's wife, Medha Somaiya, filed a defamation petition in court.
Sanjay Raut was asked to provide proof for his allegations, but he failed to do so. Consequently, the court has issued an order against Sanjay Raut today. She sought registration of a case against Raut, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, under Indian Penal Code section 499 (criminal defamation).