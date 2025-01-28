Metro Line 8: Maharashtra Govt to Develop Metro Corridor Between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai Airport Under PPP Model

The state government has approved, in principle, the construction of Metro Line 8 connecting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to Navi Mumbai International Airport under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. A government resolution to this effect was issued by the urban development department on Monday. It remains to be seen if Adani Industries will take up the project.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is operated by Adani Airports Holding Limited (AAHL), which also holds a 74% stake in the construction of Navi Mumbai International Airport. This has sparked speculation that the Metro Line 8 project, connecting the two airports under the PPP model, may also be awarded to Adani. However, the final decision will be made through a tender process. Similar discussions had surfaced before the Dharavi redevelopment tender, which was eventually awarded to Adani. It is evident that the construction of Metro Line 8 will be undertaken by a major company.

Metro Line 8 Known as 'Gold Line'

Metro Line 8, also known as the 'Gold Line,' will feature a combination of underground and elevated sections. The route is planned to be underground between Ghatkopar and Andheri, while the stretch from Ghatkopar to Mankhurd will be elevated. Additionally, an 8.5-km stretch connecting Seawoods to Navi Mumbai International Airport has been proposed.

CIDCO to Prepare DPR for Metro Line 8

A meeting chaired by the state chief secretary on May 27, 2024, led to the decision to construct Metro Line 8 under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. The urban development department stated that this approach aims to expedite the project's construction. As most of the Metro Line 8 route passes through CIDCO's jurisdiction in Navi Mumbai, the responsibility for preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) now lies with CIDCO.

Project Estimated at Rs 15,000 Crore

The Metro project connecting Navi Mumbai and Mumbai International Airports is being undertaken by CIDCO and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority. The 35-km long route is expected to serve 9 lakh passengers daily, with the overall cost of the project estimated at around Rs 15,000 crore.