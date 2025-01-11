MHADA Announces Flat Possession for Heirs of Deceased Tenants in Mumbai Cess-Received Buildings in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board of MHADA has decided to grant flat possession to the immediate heirs of eligible original tenants/residents from the master list, subject to certain conditions. The announcement was made by Sanjeev Jaiswal, Vice President and CEO of MHADA, during a recent meeting at the MHADA headquarters.

On December 28, 2023, a computerised lottery was conducted by the Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board to allocate flats to 265 eligible tenants/residents of old cess-received buildings included in the master list. However, after issuing allotment letters, it was found in several cases that the original tenants/residents had passed away. For cases where multiple heirs (such as spouse, children, or parents) exist, obtaining an heir certificate from a competent court often takes 6 to 9 months, causing delays in flat distribution.

In a special meeting to address this issue, Jaiswal directed the concerned officials to take the following measures: if immediate family members of the original tenant/resident (such as children, parents, or spouse) are present, they may be granted flat possession upon obtaining a "No Objection Certificate" from other family members. However, it will be mandatory for the heirs to present an heir certificate from a competent court within six months of the possession certificate being issued. Additionally, the heirs must submit an indemnity bond as part of the process.

Jaiswal further clarified that until the heir certificate is submitted, the flat cannot be sold, transferred, or subjected to any third-party rights. This decision aims to streamline the possession process for eligible beneficiaries and expedite the flat distribution procedure.