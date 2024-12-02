MHADA Housing Konkan Board Launches Campaign to Sell 14,000 Unsold Homes Under PMAY in Virar, Kalyan, Thane

The MHADA Konkan Board has come up with an innovative campaign to find buyers for over 14,000 unsold housing units under Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY). These homes cater to economically weaker sections (EWS), low-income groups (LIG), and middle-income groups (MIG) and are located in Virar, Kalyan, and Thane.

To reach potential buyers, the board has set up 29 information stalls at strategic locations such as municipal offices, district collectorates, railway stations, and religious hubs. The campaign runs from December 2 to December 11, aiming to provide detailed project information and assist citizens in registering their applications online. Additionally, street plays will be performed at prominent public spots to raise awareness and attract buyers.

Revati Gaykar, Chief Officer of the Konkan Board, stated that the stalls are operational in key locations, including the municipal offices of Vasai-Virar, Mira-Bhayandar, Ulhasnagar, and Thane, as well as district collector offices in Palghar and Thane. Public spaces such as Jevdani Temple in Virar and railway stations in Panvel, Dombivli, Thane, and Badlapur also host these stalls.

Under this scheme, 14,047 homes are available, with the highest number of units in Shirdhon-Kalyan (5,774), followed by Virar Bolinj (4,338). Additionally, 2,621 units are available in Khoni-Kalyan, 701 units in Gothheghar-Thane, and 613 units in Bhandarli-Thane.

MHADA’s Deputy CEO, Anil Wankhede, highlighted that this campaign is part of efforts to sell unoccupied units across Maharashtra, following directives from MHADA Vice Chairman Sanjeev Jaiswal.

Chief Engineer Mahesh Jeswani emphasized that the housing complexes offer modern facilities to ensure quality living for residents.

Residents are urged to visit the stalls, explore the offerings, and register their applications before the deadline. MHADA’s dedicated support team is available to resolve queries and streamline the process.

Key features of the campaign include:

Guidance on online application through lottery.mhada.gov.in.

Distribution of brochures and live street plays to spread awareness.

Mobile teams in auto rickshaws provide information across neighborhoods.