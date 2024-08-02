MHADA Lottery 2024: Mumbai and Konkan Boards Prepare for Housing Lotteries Ahead of Assembly Elections

The Mumbai board of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is set to conduct a lottery for 2,000 houses, while the Konkan Board has begun preparations for its own lottery. The Konkan Mandal, which currently has approximately 9,000 houses, is finalizing adjustments for the lottery, with additional houses potentially being included. A meeting will be convened soon to discuss the details.

Housing Minister Atul Save has announced that the Mumbai Board will conduct a lottery for 2,000 houses and issue letters of credit to eligible applicants listed on MHADA’s MASTER List. Consequently, the public is now focused on the Konkan Board’s upcoming lottery. Both the Mumbai Mandal, Konkan Mandal, and Pune Mandal are working to finalize their lotteries before the model code of conduct for the assembly elections takes effect.

The board has over 3,000 new homes available, including approximately 900 houses under the 20% scheme, more than 1,500 houses from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and MHADA schemes, and over 4,000 homes that were unsold from the previous lottery.

The Mumbai Board will release the lottery advertisement in the coming days. Meanwhile, the Konkan Board is also preparing to conduct its lottery before the model code of conduct for the Assembly elections is implemented.

