MHADA Pune Lottery 2024 Result: Board to Hold Computerised Draw for 3,662 Flats on January 29; Check Details

Pune: The Pune Housing and Area Development Board, a regional unit of MHADA, will conduct a computerized lottery draw for the sale of 3,662 flats under various housing schemes located in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, PMRDA, and Solapur district. The lottery will be inaugurated by Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister and Housing Minister, Government of Maharashtra, today at 1:00 PM at the Pune Zilla Parishad Hall.

A total of 71,642 applications, along with the required earnest money deposits, have been received for these flats, informed Shri Rahul Sakore, Chief Officer, Pune Board, MHADA.

The event will also be attended by Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister, Pune; Dr. Pankaj Bhoyar, Minister of State for Housing; Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, Chairman, Pune Board, MHADA; and other dignitaries.

The online registration and application process began at noon on October 10, 2024. Out of the 3,662 flats under this lottery, 93 are part of MHADA Housing Schemes, and 3,569 fall under the 20% Comprehensive Housing Scheme within the limits of Pune Municipal Corporation, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, and PMRDA. Given the overwhelming response from applicants, extensive arrangements have been made, including LED screens at the venue for comfortable viewing of the results. Applicants can also watch the event live from their homes via webcasting on MHADA’s official YouTube channel at youtube.com/@mhadaofficial and Facebook page. The webcast link is also available on MHADA’s official website at housing.mhada.gov.in and its social media platforms.

The winners' list will be published on MHADA’s official website at 6:00 PM on the same day. Successful applicants will also receive SMS notifications regarding their selection. The lottery process is fully online and conducted using the Integrated Housing Lottery Management System (IHLMS) 2.0, ensuring transparency and eliminating human intervention. Only verified applicants are included in the lottery. Winners will receive an intimation letter, and upon fulfilling the required conditions, they will be issued a provisional allotment letter. This streamlined process has received an enthusiastic response from citizens.

Reports have been received at the Bhosari Police Station in Pimpri-Chinchwad regarding individuals fraudulently promising flats and collecting money from citizens. MHADA clarifies that flats are sold only through the online lottery process. No agents or intermediaries are authorized to act on behalf of MHADA for flat allocation. Citizens are advised to contact MHADA directly through its official websites, mhada.gov.in and housing.mhada.gov.in, or by visiting the Pune Board office. Any fraudulent activity should be immediately reported to the nearest police station.

The Pune Board has appointed marketing agencies for specific locations, such as Dive, Saswad, Pimpri Waghere, Mahalunge Ingale, and Tathawade, for the First-Come, First-Served distribution of flats. However, applicants are requested to verify details with the Estate Manager, Pune Board, before proceeding with any transactions. Shri Rahul Sakore, Chief Officer, Pune Board, MHADA, has urged citizens to remain vigilant and avoid falling prey to unauthorized dealings or fraud.