MHADA Reduces Prices of 6,248 EWS Flats in Thane to Boost Affordable Housing, Details Inside

Mumbai: The Konkan Housing and Area Development Board—a regional unit of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA)—has announced a reduction in the sale prices of 6,248 flats located at Mouje Shirgaon and Mouje Khoni in Kalyan taluka of Thane district. These flats fall under the "First Come, First Served" scheme for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category launched in 2024 as part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

Revati Gaikar, Chief Officer of the Konkan Board, confirmed that the price reduction will directly benefit eligible applicants.

Sanjeev Jaiswal, Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of MHADA, has approved the revised sale price proposal for the flats at Mouje Shirgaon.

Under this approval:

*The sale price of 5,236 flats in Mouje Shirgaon has been reduced by ₹1,43,404 per unit, bringing the new price to ₹19,28,742 per flat.

*Similarly, the price of 1,012 flats at Mouje Khoni has been slashed by ₹1,01,800 per unit, with the revised price now set at ₹19,11,700 per flat.

This move is expected to make homeownership more accessible for citizens from economically weaker sections and marks a significant step toward inclusive urban development.