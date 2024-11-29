Minor Harassed in Moving Taxi; Driver Arrested by Kalachowki Police

In a disturbing incident, a 16-year-old college student was allegedly harassed by a taxi driver while traveling to college in Mumbai. The Kalachowki Police have arrested the accused, identified as Jagannath Kale (47), under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections.

As per the police report, the incident occurred when the girl boarded a taxi in the Kalachowki area. During the journey, the driver began making strange remarks, claiming that she was under the influence of "black magic." Using this pretext, the driver forcibly made her sit in the front seat.

The situation took a darker turn when the driver, Jagannath Kale, allegedly started misbehaving with the minor. According to the police, he touched the girl inappropriately by putting his hand inside her T-shirt and later attempted to touch her private parts.

Realizing the gravity of the situation, the girl immediately called the police. Acting swiftly, the Kalachowki Police apprehended the driver at the scene.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under the POCSO Act and Sections 74,75 and 78 of BNS.Accused Kale lives in Sector 17 of Kopar Khairane, Navi Mumbai.