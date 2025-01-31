Mira Road Anti-Encroachment Drive: MBMC Demolishes Illegal Shops Near Railway Station (Watch Video)

The Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC), on Friday, January 31, took bulldozer action against vendors covering unauthorised places near Mira Road railway station. The municipal body anti-encroachment department demolished and evicted illegal shops from the premises after an increase in their numbers and complaints were filed, reported the news agency IANS.

Watch: The Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation took action against illegal vendors at Mira Road station after an increase in their numbers and complaints were filed pic.twitter.com/LiIS0nQUod — IANS (@ians_india) January 31, 2025

The local body has taken an anti-encroachment drive under the heavy police personnel, including a paramilitary force, which was also seen in a video shared by IANS. A huge crowd gathered near the local station as the administration removed and demolished shops with bulldozers.

Earlier this year, The demolition took place a day in which 12 unauthorised structures were bulldozed by municipal corporation. During the demolition, the shopkeepers were asked to get out of the premises.