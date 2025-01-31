Mira Road Anti-Encroachment Drive: MBMC Demolishes Illegal Shops Near Railway Station (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 31, 2025 12:52 PM2025-01-31T12:52:34+5:302025-01-31T12:53:04+5:30
The Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC), on Friday, January 31, took bulldozer action against vendors covering unauthorised places near Mira Road railway station. The municipal body anti-encroachment department demolished and evicted illegal shops from the premises after an increase in their numbers and complaints were filed, reported the news agency IANS.
Watch: The Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation took action against illegal vendors at Mira Road station after an increase in their numbers and complaints were filed pic.twitter.com/LiIS0nQUod— IANS (@ians_india) January 31, 2025
The local body has taken an anti-encroachment drive under the heavy police personnel, including a paramilitary force, which was also seen in a video shared by IANS. A huge crowd gathered near the local station as the administration removed and demolished shops with bulldozers.
Earlier this year, The demolition took place a day in which 12 unauthorised structures were bulldozed by municipal corporation. During the demolition, the shopkeepers were asked to get out of the premises.