Mira Road: Young woman cheated of Rs 66,000 on pretext of job offer

A case has been registered at Mira Road's Naya Nagar Police Station in which a young woman was cheated of Rs 66,000 through an advertisement while searching for a job on the internet. Bushra Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, 32, was searching the internet for a job. While looking for a job at that time, I saw an advertisement of Nataraja Private Limited Company. Called the mobile number on it and asked about the job. The company offers pencil box packing at home and she was told that if she packs 100 boxes every day, she will get a salary of Rs 30,000 per month and now she will be paid Rs 15,000 in advance. Later she was asked to pay Rs. 1050 online as job registration and identity card fee.

After paying the money, the identity card was sent to Sheikh's Whatsapp. Later, she was asked to pay Rs 65,950 for deposit, delivery, delay charges and GST. Sheikh also said that the amount would be returned along with the salary and sent the amount accordingly. But when she called after the money was sent, the person on call blocked her number. A case has been registered in the police station after she came to know about the fraud.