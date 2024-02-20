Mithi River Relief: BMC Invests Rs 30 Crore to Divert Vihar Lake Overflow, Curb Flooding

Mumbai: The Mithi River is flooded every year due to heavy rains. The floodwaters enter nearby residential areas causing extensive damage. Keeping this in mind, the overflowing water from Vihar Lake will be diverted to the Bhandup water treatment plant for flood relief. The civic administration claimed that this would help prevent flooding. However, the civic body will spend Rs 30 crore for the purpose.



If the sea is in high tide during heavy rains, there is a flood situation in many places in Mumbai. The water in the Vihar lake, which flows into the Mithi river bed, adds to the problem. Due to the flooding of the Mithi river, water enters the area. If these three incidents are combined, the entire area along the Mithi River is affected. The BMC has started taking measures to avoid harm to locals. It has been decided to divert the water flowing from Vihar Lake to the Bhandup water treatment plant.

The technical difficulties involved in the work will be overcome, as well as underground water lines will have to be laid to carry excess water from Mithi. Apart from this, a lift center will also have to be set up. Accordingly, the BMC has started taking steps in Mumbai. A total budgetary provision of Rs 20 crore has been made for this work in the current financial year. Along with this, some more measures will be taken to drain the flood water.

Relief for residents:

Flooding causes water to enter the area. It affects SEEPZ, Marol, Mahim, Bandra-Kurla Complex, BullBazar, and Krantinagar in the Kurla area. NDRF teams have to be kept ready in the area in the run-up to the monsoon. People in these areas also have to be evacuated as a precaution. In such a situation, the residents of Vihar Lake will get relief if the project to divert water from The Vihar Lake becomes operational.

Rebuilding the Drains:

The old stone bridges and drains that exist along the service road of the main water channels within the municipal limits at Pise Panjrapur Complex in Section A of the BMC will be rebuilt. The tender process for the work was started earlier. The process has been completed and the work will start soon.

