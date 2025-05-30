Mithi River Scam: Arrested Accused Allegedly Transferred Rs 18 Lakh to Dino Morea’s Brother’s Firm, Says EOW

The ₹65 crore scam in the Mithi River cleaning project has taken a dramatic turn with the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) uncovering fresh revelations during its investigation. The probe has revealed that contractors, on the instructions of arrested accused Ketan Kadam, transferred ₹18 lakh to UBO Rides Pvt Ltd — a company jointly owned on paper by Kadam’s wife Punita Kadam and actor Dino Morea’s brother, Centino Morea.

According to EOW sources, although the partnership of UBO Rides Pvt Ltd is equally divided between Punita Kadam and Centino Morea on paper, the company was effectively operated by Bollywood actor Dino Morea. The investigation found that the funds deposited into the company's bank account were used by Dino himself.

Centino Morea, in his statement to the EOW, confirmed this. He claimed that he was merely a director on paper, while Dino Morea handled the company’s operations and financial transactions.

The EOW has traced a total of seven bank accounts belonging to Dino Morea and five accounts held by his brother Centino. The financial statements of these accounts have been summoned and are currently under scrutiny. Preliminary analysis reportedly reveals multiple fund transfers made by Ketan Kadam into these accounts.

The EOW has initiated a forensic audit of all related bank accounts and project documents. The process to appoint an auditor is already underway. Based on the findings of the forensic audit, Dino Morea and his brother may be summoned again for questioning.

Meanwhile, the EOW is also probing how the contractors manipulated BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) scale reports after winning the tender for desilting the Mithi River. The BMC has handed over all relevant documents related to the tender to the EOW.

Sources suggest that the scam began right from the tendering stage. The tender process was reportedly manipulated to benefit a Kerala-based company named MatProp, allegedly with the involvement of three BMC engineers who are already under the scanner.

So far, the EOW has recorded statements of 30 individuals, including senior BMC officials. Arrests of BMC engineer Ganesh Bendre and contractor Bhupendra Purohit are likely to happen soon, as per sources.