Mithun Chakraborty Gets Showcause Notice From BMC for Illegal Construction in Malad

In the Madh area of Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is taking the removal of illegal structures seriously. The name of Mithun Chakraborty has now also appeared on the list of people owning illegal structures. A show-cause notice has been issued to the veteran actor for reportedly erecting an unapproved ground-floor building on land in Erangle village, Malad, reported News18. The civic authorities said Mithun must now justify why the building shouldn't be razed. The BMC warns to destroy it if he doesn't reply or doesn't provide an explanation. A warning about potential legal action is also issued.

It's not a single case. In the Madh region, the BMC has identified more than 100 unauthorised buildings, including several bungalows that were purportedly constructed with fictitious layout blueprints. By the end of May, officials claim, all such illegal buildings will be demolished. Two one-plus-mezzanine-story constructions, one ground-floor structure, and three temporary apartments constructed of bricks, wood, glass, and air conditioning sheets were found during inspections close to Hira Devi Mandir in Erangle village. The actor has been given a show-cause notice because these constructions were constructed on the property without the appropriate authority's consent, reported News 18.

The Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act's Section 351(1A) has been used by the BMC to send Mithun Chakraborty a notice with a one-week deadline to reply. He has been questioned about why the purported structure shouldn't be demolished, altered, or the space's use reversed. The civic body may take action against the structure if he doesn't reply promptly. A civic official said such infractions are covered by Section 475A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, which carries penalties, including jail time.

Meanwhile, Mithun Chakraborty told Free Press Journal, “I have no unauthorised structures. Notices have been sent to many, and we are sending our replies."