MMRDA Fines Contractor Rs 1 Crore After Cracks Appear on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Ramp

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has levied a Rs 1 crore fine against the contractor responsible for the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) after cracks appeared on the approach ramp at Shivaji Nagar. These cracks emerged just six months after the road's opening to traffic and were detected during an inspection in the third week of June 2024.

In response to an RTI query from activist Anil Galgali, the MMRDA confirmed the fine, noting that the potholes and fissures were found on the temporary road connecting Ramp 5 of the bridge, rather than on the main bridge itself. The issues were promptly repaired, and a show-cause notice was issued to Strabag.

As per RTI information, on June 22, 2024, MMRDA's Chief Engineer, D. M. Chamlwar, formally notified the contractor of the deficiencies, stating that although the road work was completed on January 5, 2024, the quality had not been up to standard. Following this, Atal Setu’s consultant, K. R. Shivanand, imposed the Rs 1 crore fine and directed the contractor to rectify the issues within 48 hours. Additionally, the contractor was instructed to submit a detailed action plan outlining steps to ensure the quality of the footpath meets the required standards.

RTI activist Galgali suggested that MMRDA should conduct inspections of all projects every six months to identify and correct any quality-related issues promptly. He supported the fine but also advocated for blacklisting Strabag to prevent future lapses.

The Atal Setu, which connects Sewri in Mumbai with Chirle in Navi Mumbai, has become a crucial link for around 30,000 vehicles daily, significantly easing travel to South Mumbai. Constructed at a total cost exceeding Rs 17,840 crore, the 21.8 km long bridge—16.5 km of which spans the sea—holds the distinction of being India’s longest sea bridge.