MNS Worker Murder Case in Malad: Six Arrested by Dindoshi Police

A few days ago, in connection with the murder of an MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) worker in Malad East, the Dindoshi police registered a case and arrested six accused individuals. According to the police, charges have been filed against several suspects involved in the case.



The incident took place on Saturday evening near the Malad East Railway Station. The deceased MNS worker has been identified as Akash Men, aged 27. A case was registered at the Dindoshi Police Station in relation to this. On October 13, Akash was riding his bike near Shivaji Chowk in Malad East when a sudden altercation occurred. A rickshaw driver abruptly turned his vehicle, leading to an argument between Akash and the driver. The argument quickly escalated, and the rickshaw driver's friends, along with some local vendors, gathered at the spot.

A group of about 10 to 15 people attacked Akash. He was severely beaten with fists and kicks, leaving him gravely injured. Akash was immediately rushed to a nearby trauma care hospital, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries around midnight. The police registered a case at the Dindoshi Police Station regarding the assault. Akash suffered severe injuries to his legs, arms, abdomen, and waist, leading to his death.



Following a complaint filed by Akash's wife, Anushree, the Dindoshi police have registered a case of murder. Based on CCTV footage, the police arrested Avinash Namdev Kadam, Amit Joginder Vishwakarma, Aditya Dinesh Singh, Jaiprakash Deepak Amte, Rakesh Malku Dhavale, and Sahil Sikandar Kadam. Among the arrested, Avinash Kadam already has cases of assault and accident registered against him at Pantnagar and Borivali police stations. In 2019, a case of assault was registered against Aditya Singh and Jaiprakash Amte at the Dindoshi Police Station. The accused reportedly used a stone in the attack that led to the murder, and the police have recovered the weapon. Further investigation revealed that other individuals, including Vaibhav Sawant, were also involved in the case.