MNS's Effort to Relieve Teachers of Polling Duty Finds Success as State Chief Electoral Officer Issues Letter

Mumbai: The Election Commission has taken note of the demand made by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and MLA Kapil Patil to relieve teachers of election duty. MNS Chief Raj Thackeray stated that School teachers are being forced to do election work, causing academic loss to students. The next day, a delegation of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leaders met state Chief Electoral Officer Shrikant Deshpande.

The MNS delegation met the election officials and submitted a memorandum. It argued that "students should not suffer academic losses under any circumstances" and suggested that former government employees and others should also be included in setting up alternative arrangements, rather than relying solely on teachers. Late on Thursday night, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) directed the Mumbai commissioner, district collector, and district election officer to hold an emergency meeting and take immediate steps to examine all possibilities of retaining staff other than teachers.

He also said that the option of paying BLO duty to interested retired government employees should be used. "If teachers and non-teaching staff are appointed for election-related work, it should be ensured that they are not given election work on their academic day and time," the order said. With this order, teachers will now be able to attend classes and teach students even during election days. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray said, "I am happy that the immediate intervention of Raj Thackeray's MNS has opened the way to prevent additional stress on teachers and academic loss of students.

What does the letter say?

Considering the contents of MNS and MLA Kapil Patil's letter, the period from February to April is educationally important. During this period, examinations of various schools are conducted. Therefore, it seems reasonable to believe that giving permanent work to the teaching community for election duty as well as for voter list work can be detrimental to the academics of the students. Chief Electoral Officer Shrikant Deshpande said that the BMC commissioner, district collector, and district election officer should immediately hold a joint meeting and examine all possibilities of acquiring other staff except teachers and take immediate measures.

